IFD: 3-Year-Old Dies from Fire-Related Injuries

INDIANAPOLIS — Another child has died from the injuries they received from a fire on Elwin Drive earlier this month.

The Indianapolis Fire Department says a 3-year-old child died Thursday morning. Battalion Chief Rita Reith says this makes three lives lost due to the fire on January 9th.

“So, there were four children involved in the fire,” says Reith, “14-years-old, 12-years-old, 3-years-old and a 15-month-old.”

The 15-month-old baby and an adult man both died from their injuries. IFD says the 12-year-old boy is still recovering at Riley Hospital. The 14-year-old has been treated and released since that night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Reith says this adds to the growing list of fire-related deaths so far this year, “that brings our total, I believe, to five in the IFD service district very early in the year. And so that is very heart wrenching for us as a department because certainly we think one is too many.”

If you have any information you think could be helpful for investigators, you can contact IFD or contact Indianapolis Metro Police.