Ambulance Roll Over Crash in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — An ambulance belonging to Preferred Auto Body in Indianapolis crashed on Campus Parkway in Noblesville, but nobody was severely hurt.

Around 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, Noblesville Police were called to Campus Parkway by the I-69 overpass for the report of a single vehicle, a 1999 Ford Ambulance, involved in a crash.

Witnesses told police that the ambulance was exiting on the I-69 southbound ramp to head east on Campus Parkway. The ambulance hit a curb and lost control, rolling onto the driver’s side and stopped on the median.

Two people were inside the vehicle during the accident, the driver Theodore McCallister and a passenger Savanna Belcher. Both were taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Noblesville Police used their Crash Reconstruction Unit to investigate the accident, but for that they closed down the eastbound side of Campus Parkway until 6:45 p.m. that evening.

Police say that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.