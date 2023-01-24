County Chosen for Delphi Murders Trial Jury

INDIANAPOLIS — A judge has made a decision in regard to the jury that will determine Richard Allen’s fate.

50-year-old Allen has been accused of the Delphi murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. Now, Judge Frances Gull has determined that the jurors hearing his case must come from Allen County.

Allen’s lawyers were hoping that jurors would come from counties far removed from Delphi’s own Carroll County. The man will have a bail hearing on February 17th.

The trial itself will take place in Carroll County.