Jeff Bezos May Sell The Washington Post to Buy Washington Commanders

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos might be considering selling off the popular American newspaper, the Washington Post, to purchase NFL team Washington Commanders.

According to The New York Post, investors have hinted that the billionaire is looking to put the paper up for sale. However, Bezos apparently made a visit to The Washington Post’s newsroom last week to debunk the rumors.

Bezos bought the Washington Post in 2013 for $250 million. New York Post reported that Bezos is ‘looking to clear the way’ to get the Commanders from embattled owner Dan Snyder.

According to reports, Bezos is facing trouble because the struggling owner is still angry about the illustrious newspaper’s series of exposes exposing a poisonous management culture at the team, where bosses including Snyder are allegedly responsible for enabling sexual harassment.

The NFL is currently one of the biggest rating powerhouses on American TV and an exclusive for Amazon Prime Video with the “Thursday Night Football” show, which is the branding used for NFL games broadcasts.

Amazon Prime Video’s head of Sports, Jay Marine, wrote in an internal memo in September that the debut of the Thursday Night Football show “exceeded all of our expectations for viewership” and led to “the biggest three hours for US Prime sign-ups ever in the history of Amazon.”

Considering the profitability of the NFL, acquiring the Commanders could be a big win for Bezos and Amazon.