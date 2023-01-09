Nearly Ten People Injured in Ripley County Crash, One Man Arrested

RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind.–A man accused of drunk driving was arrested Saturday night in southeast Indiana.

State police say Justin Palmer, 25, of Milan, caused a crash in northern Ripley County. At the intersection of State Roads 48 and 129, police say Palmer drove his SUV into the path of a truck and the truck hit the driver’s side of the SUV. That caused the truck to overturn.

Palmer and the truck driver, James M. Ratliff, 36, of Milan, were both injured, but are expected to be okay. One of the passengers in the truck, Megan L. Hountz, age 35 of Milan, got trapped in the truck when it overturned. She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center to be treated for her serious injuries.

There were four kids in the truck. They are also hurt.

Palmer was arrested for operating while being a habitual traffic violator, operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and opening while intoxicated with a prior conviction.