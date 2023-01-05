Noblesville Man Killed In Jasper County While Trying To Change Tire

JASPER COUNTY, Ind.–A man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in Jasper County Wednesday morning.

State police say it happened around 9:45 on I-65 southbound about one quarter of a mile north of State Road 10. A gray 2007 Nissan Altima got a flat tire, so the driver pulled over to the left side of the road. At this area, there is not a full lane of emergency shoulder, but instead a grass median. There is also a narrow area of rumble strips on the outer side of the fog line.

Investigators say the driver of the Nissan, 25-year-old Miles Williams of Noblesville, parked the Nissan partially in the grass and a portion of the passenger side was still in the left lane of travel. Williams got out and tried to change a flat tire and he was hit by a blue 2022 Chevrolet Equinox driven by 42-year-old Jonathan Born of Galesburg, Michigan.

A helicopter was called to help Williams, but Williams died at the scene before he could get transported to a hospital.

The Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is handling the investigation.