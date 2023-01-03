IMPD: Driver Fleeing from Police Dies After Crashing into Pole on Indy’s Northwest Side

INDIANAPOLIS–The driver of a car trying to speed away from police around 4 am Tuesday died after crashing into a pole on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Just before 4 a.m., IMPD says the driver crashed into a traffic pole at West 62nd Street and Zionsville Road near I-465.

About 30 minutes earlier, an off-duty police officer saw the car without its headlights on northbound I-465 near 71st Street. Police say the driver was going under the speed limit and hugging the shoulder.

“The officer requested assistance from northwest district officers [who] responded and were able to determine that the vehicle was stolen from Anderson yesterday at some point,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Police chased the driver, but it ended a short time later when the car crashed into the pole and caught on fire.

Debris from the accident hit a nearby house, but no one inside the home was injured, says IMPD.

The driver died at the scene.