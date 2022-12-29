NWS: Rain Will Fall All Across Indiana in the Coming Days

STATEWIDE–Nearly all of Indiana can expect to get rain over the next few days.

“We’re going to get a lot of it Thursday, Friday, into Saturday, and also into next week. The heaviest amounts will be along I-70. From Thursday night into Sunday morning, it looks like south central Indiana will get the most with upwards of 1.5 inches,” said Cody Moore, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Moore says an average of about 1 inch to 1.25 inches can be expected in other areas, while lesser amounts can be expected further north.

“Portions of the ground in some areas of Indiana are still frozen, so when you get heavy rain on top of this, you might see some minor areas of flooding. You might also see some ponding on roads near you,” said Moore.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 miles per hour Thursday night, but then they will drop below that throughout the weekend.

“Highs in the 50s will stick through the weekend and even into early next week. We’ll approach 60 degrees again by Tuesday, so well above average for this time of year,” said Moore.