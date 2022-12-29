Police: Former Purdue University Football Player Attacks Neighbor in Argument Over Video Game

LAFAYETTE, Ind.–A former Purdue University football player is accused of attacking his neighbor in an argument over a video game on Tuesday.

Chike Okeafor was formally charged with battery and residential injury Wednesday. He was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Police say Okeafor’s neighbor told them that Okeafor entered his home “without permission” to confront his son about a video game he’d been playing online with Okeafor’s son. The game was Fortnite. The man also said Okeafor “body slammed him, threw him against a wall and karate-chopped him after being asked to leave,” according to a police report.

The victim’s son also told police that Okeafor had already been told not to return in the past after an argument with his mother.

After moving to West Lafayette, Okeafor played High School Football at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School. He was a finalist for the Indiana Mr. Football Award, and co-captained his team to the 1993 state championship in his senior year.

The San Francisco 49ers picked Okeafor in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons with the 49ers before signing with Seattle, where he played for two seasons. He spent his final four NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and was out of the league by 2010.