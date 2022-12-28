Understanding and Celebrating Kwanzaa in the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS — Kwanzaa is currently being celebrated across the United States, and Hoosiers can enjoy the holiday in a variety of ways.

First established in the 1960s, Kwanzaa is a holiday celebrated by Black Americans that allows people to connect with each other and celebrate African culture and heritage.

Amira Malcom, Acting Manager for the Center for Black Literature & Culture at Central Library in Indianapolis, says you can learn more about the holiday, its history, and ways to celebrate it by visiting the Center or other cultural organizations around the state.

Starting December 26th, you and your family can eat traditional African dishes, listen to (or play!) African music, and more in honor of the holiday. While you can do these activities year-round, Kwanzaa ends on January 1st.

And, you do not need to have African roots to recognize the holiday. Malcom says you can learn more about its history, support Black- or African-owned businesses, and connect with your community during this time.

There are seven principles of Kwanzaa, which are represented by candles in a Kinara. A Kinara is similar to a Menorah.

The seven principles are Unity, Self-Determination, Collective Work and Responsibility, Cooperative Economics, Purpose, Creativity, and Faith. Many families discuss these principles as part of their celebrations.

Learn more about Kwanzaa and its history here. Find out more about the Center for Black Literature & Culture here.