Three Missing Kids from Indy Found in Honda Odyssey That Crashed

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind.–Three kids were in a Honda Odyssey that crashed in Tippecanoe County Wednesday.

State police say a trooper spotted the Odyssey just after 3 am committing “multiple traffic violations.” The driver refused to stop for the trooper and sped away northbound on I-65.

The trooper chased the Odyssey. It eventually ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. It rolled and came to rest in a ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.

They found three kids inside the Odyssey who were all reported missing Tuesday in Indianapolis. All three of them are under the age of 18. Police say the “extent of their injuries is unknown.” They were taken to Lafayette area hospital.

The driver was also taken to a Lafayette area hospital in for treatment. No one died in the crash.

Once the investigation is done, it will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office for review. That office will decide if charges need to be filed.

State Road 25 was shut down for several hours because of the crash.