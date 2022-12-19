Jan. 6 Committee Recommends Charges Against Trump

WASHINGTON–The Jan. 6 Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol believes former Pres. Trump may have committed a crime. The committee wrapped its investigation Monday, recommending charges against Trump and associates.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, alleged four violations of criminal code: conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to make a false statement and insurrection. The committee stated in their report that the violations were both before and during the riot in which security at the Capitol was breached.

The committee has no power to prosecute. The charges, if pressed, would have to come from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.

“We have every confidence that the work of this committee will help provide a roadmap to justice,” said Committee Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). “He lost the 2020 election and knew it. But he chose to try to stay in office through a multi-part scheme to overturn the results and block the transfer of power.”

The vote was 9-0 to accept the report. You may be able to read it as soon as Wednesday.

The panel will dissolve Jan. 3.