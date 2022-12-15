NCAA Hires Massachusetts Governor to Be Its Next President

INDIANAPOLIS–The next President for the National Collegiate Athletic Association is Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Baker takes over in March 2023 when he succeeds Dr. Mark Emmert. Emmert will, however, will stay on with the NCAA through June as a consultant.

The NCAA said Baker was chosen for his leadership in bringing people together as governor and his experience “spearheading transformations at high profile institutions in the private and public sectors.”

The NCAA has been trying to decentralize the way college sports is governed.

Baker, a Republican, has been the governor of Massachusetts since 2015. He announced earlier this year that he would not seek re-election.

“I am honored to become the next president of the NCAA, an organization that impacts millions of families and countless communities across this country every day. The NCAA is confronting complex and significant challenges, but I am excited to get to work as the awesome opportunity college athletics provides to so many students is more than worth the challenge,” said Baker.

The NCAA is headquartered in Indianapolis.