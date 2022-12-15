Four People Stabbed On East Side

INDIANAPOLIS — Four people, three women and one man, were stabbed Wednesday afternoon on the city’s east side.

At around 3:30 Wednesday afternoon, officers were sent to a home along East 42nd Street on reports of a person stabbed between North Post Road and North Mitthoeffer Road.

Officers found four people with stab wounds. Police believe an argument led to the stabbing

One of the four people appeared to have a gunshot wound, IMPD said. All four people were stable when taken to a hospital. Police believe the primary aggressor is the one with gunshot wounds, but it was not immediately known if the person shot was the man or one of the women.

IMPD had provided no additional information by 9 p.m. Wednesday.