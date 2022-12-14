A Holiday Tradition at the IRT

INDIANAPOLIS — Numerous holiday traditions are in full swing around the state, including performances of “A Christmas Carol” at the Indiana Repertory Theatre.

Over the years, audiences have traveled to West Washington Street to see actors perform in an adaptation of the beloved Christmas classic. This season marks the IRT’s 50th anniversary.

At the show, you and your family can watch performers take on Charles Dickens’ story, which was first published in 1843. You can also enjoy treats and visit the decorated Monument Circle before or after the show.

This year, numerous seasoned actors are onstage, with Rob Johansen portraying miser Ebenezer Scrooge, and Ryan Artzberger playing Bob Cratchit and other characters. Janet Allen is directing.

If you would like to take part in this tradition, get tickets online at irtlive.com. The show – with intermission – runs for about 2.5 hours, and prices start at $25.

Learn more here.