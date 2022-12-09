Brohm Exits For Louisville; Purdue AD Bullish On Possible Coaching Candidates

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — In a move that is not all that surprising to the majority of Purdue football fans, head coach Jeff Brohm is now the new coach at the University of Louisville.

Brohm graduated from Louisville where he played quarterback for the Cardinals in the mid-1990s before going on to play professionally in the NFL, XFL, and AFL.

“I do want to thank my former employer, Purdue University,” Brohm said at an introductory press conference in Louisville on Thursday. “Our fans, and our players there for a wonderful six years. I’m very proud of what we accomplished together. Purdue will always be a home away from home, but this is home.”

Brohm added that his heart has always been in Louisville. He was offered the head coaching job back in 2018 ahead of Scott Satterfield, but Brohm turned it down that time because he said the “timing wasn’t right.” Satterfield took the Louisville job in 2018 and now has left to coach at the University of Cincinnati.

For Purdue University athletic director Mike Bobinski, the move was not all that surprising given the circumstances.

“The fact that he’s moving on to Louisville, I think we all know, is a unique set of circumstances,” he said. “It’s the unique gravitational pull of his family and his home city. That’s something that we could never duplicate. So on we go.”

Bobinski stopped short of saying that they knew the move was coming but added that they had been prepared for when it would happen.

“Obviously, we are in the process and have begun to execute a search for our next football coach,” Bobinski said. “We did not want this to happen, and honestly did not anticipate that it was going to happen. We’ve been quietly preparing for some time in the event it did happen.”

Bobinski said the candidate pool will be different this time around because of the success of the rebuilding process under Jeff Brohm. He’s expecting a high-quality pool of candidates to choose from.

For the time being Brian Brohm, Jeff Brohm’s brother, will take over as interim head coach for Purdue’s Citrus Bowl game against LSU later this month.