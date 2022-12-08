“I Love the Guys, I Love the Team” – Reich Talks NFL Future

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s been over a month since Frank Reich was fired from his job as Indianapolis Colts head coach. Reich was back in Indianapolis this week.

“First couple of weeks were kind of hard, you know,” Reich told reporters Wednesday, “[I] just didn’t watch a whole lot, but [I] kind of kept track of what was going on.”

Reich was in town awarding 150-thousand-dollars in grants on behalf of his kNot Today Foundation. kNot is an organization co-founded by Reich, which aims to help protect children from sexual abuse, exploitation and trafficking.

Reich was fired as Colts head coach after a 26-3 loss to the New England Patriots on November 6th. At the time, Reich had made the decision to bench starting quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of Same Ehlinger. After the loss, Reich was fired, and former Colts center Jeff Saturday was made interim head coach. The Colts have only won once since Reich was fired and are currently on a three-game losing streak.

But you wouldn’t need to explain any of that to Reich – he’s been keeping track of the blue and white, “and still pulling hard for the guys. I love the guys, love the team and want all the best and wish nothing but the best.” Reich says he’s spent his time decompressing and reconnecting with family.

“You know, taking a lot of notes,” Reich explains, “what have I learned? What have I learned over the past 5 years here as a head coach.”

When asked about his future in the NFL, Reich says it’s definitely in his blood and wants to continue his coaching career, but he’s not making any assumptions about his future.

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a brutal beatdown at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Colts, now 4-8-1, are in their BYE week, and will play the Vikings in Minnesota on Saturday, December 17th.