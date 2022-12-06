NWS: Cloudy, Rainy, Dreary Week Across Indiana

STATEWIDE–Cloudy, rainy, and dreary. Those are three words the National Weather Service is using to describe the weather this week across Indiana.

“I think folks in central Indiana need to get used to gray skies because we may have that in large quantities until the middle of next week,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan does not believe there will be severe weather during the week, but he says the noticeable thing will be the “dreary, damp feel to the air.”

“The highest levels of precipitation in terms of what we’ll get over the next few days is going to be near and south of Interstate 70. It will focus across the southern half of the state, but everybody is going to get in on some rainfall for the next few days,” said Ryan.

Ryan believes a half-inch to about an inch of rain is likely over the week across Indiana. Places outside of there might get less than that.

“Given how dry we have been this fall, it will be very beneficial indeed. We’ll take what we can get at this point. It’s just going to be rain. We don’t see any instability,” said Ryan.

High temperatures will also continue hovering between 40 and 50 degrees.

“Cold air is just bottled up to the north of us, but there are some hints that, especially when we get into the week of the 19th, we might stand a little better chance to get into more widespread cold temperatures,” said Ryan.

He also encourages you to watch out for fog in the mornings. There was a dense fog advisory until noon for many places in Indiana Tuesday morning. Several school districts were on a two-hour delay because of the fog.