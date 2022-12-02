NWS: High Wind Gusts Friday, Cold Temps to Continue

STATEWIDE–Wind gusts are expected to reach between 40 and 50 mph at times Friday in portions of Indiana.

The National Weather Service believes the strongest winds will be along and west of the I-69 corridor.

“The best chances for strong wind gusts are in late in the afternoon to the early overnight hours. We’re approximating the timeline between 3 pm and 1 am Saturday,” said Greg Melo with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Nearly all of central Indiana will be under a wind advisory during that timeframe (3p-1a).

There could be precipitation as well.

“We’re mainly thinking just small rain showers are likely. There may be some isolated showers overnight, but nothing big,” said Melo.

Melo also expects temperatures to hover around the freezing mark for the immediate future.

“Those cold temperatures are likely to continue through at least the next seven days. We could have highs in the 40s at most and then lows in the 20s,” said Melo.

The National Weather Service says it’s unclear as to when the next big storm system bringing substantial rain or snow will be.