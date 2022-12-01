ISP: Officer Fires Gun in Terre Haute, Man Dies, Woman Injured

VIGO COUNTY, Ind.--An officer fired his gun and one person was killed in a shooting Thursday in Terre Haute.

At about 11:30 am, the Terre Haute Police Department was called to 1st Avenue and were told that a husband and wife were having an argument.

“We were told that someone was being stabbed inside the residence. Upon arriving, the officer could hear loud screams from someone pleading for help coming from inside the home,” said Indiana State Police Sergeant Matt Ames.

Ames said the officer went into the home and saw a man with a knife and the officer told the man to put down the knife.

“He did not drop the knife and he started moving towards the officer. At that time, the officer fired his service weapon at the man,” said Ames.

Police called in medical assistance to help the man after had been shot, but he died. He has been identified as James Ready, age 42, of Terre Haute. His family has been notified.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Terre Haute Police officer involved in the incident is Patrol Officer Adam Noel. He’s been on the force for eight years. Noel has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

Once Indiana State Police conclude their investigation into this matter, they will submit a full report of their incident to the Vigo County Prosecutor’s Office for further review.