Man Arrested for Multiple Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD thinks they have found the man responsible for multiple robberies around the city, they announced Thursday.

The department’s Covert Robbery Unit began looking into certain business robberies in December of 2021. They found Jovonni Sanders to be a likely suspect.

He was arrested in April. Officers searched his home and car, where they say they found evidence. He was taken to the Marion County Community Justice Center.

Eventually, detectives had enough probable cause to link Sanders to even more robberies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged him with additional crimes.

Police believe Sanders is connected to multiple robberies. Some of the businesses impacted are:

(December 5th, 2021) Shell Gas Station, 2960 S. Meridian St.

(December 6th, 2021) 21st Amendment Liquor, 3939 S. Keystone Ave.

(January 2nd, 2022) Village Pantry, 1415 W. 86th St.

(January 17th, 2022) Dollar General, 6908 Madison Ave.

(March 8th, 2022) Dollar Tree, 3489 W. 86th St.

If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office or contact Crime Stoppers.