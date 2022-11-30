Indianapolis Colts Linebacker Visits Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital; Lucas Oil Increases Donation Match

INDIANAPOLIS--Lucas Oil Products has been raising money to support the patients at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent.

They partnered with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke to encourage people to donate and show support for the children’s hospital during Giving Tuesday.

“It is incredible. I just love hanging out with them and spread some joy and positivity. I’m just trying to match their energy. They’re happy kids,” said Okereke while at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Okereke says this experience is a reminder that you can find joy anywhere.

“No matter your circumstance, there’s always a reason to be happy. There’s always a reason to smile. These kids have helped remind me of that. Just be grateful for everything you have,” said Okereke.

Initially, Lucas Oil said they will match every donation up to $10,000. On Tuesday afternoon, though, they announced they will increase their match up to $20,000 in response to the donations that have already come pouring in.

“If you need any reason to give, come to the hospital and meet these kids. Then you’ll realize why giving is so important. Everything we can do to give back to the Peyton Manning hospital and for these kids is a worthy cause,” said Okereke.

A Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital patient family also got to have a Colts Game Day Experience at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 28. That included a ride in the Lucas Oil Motorcycle sidecar and sideline passes.

“It’s a privilege to partner with a generous person like Bobby; he shares our passion for giving back and supporting kids when they need it most. Infants and young children are the most vulnerable among us and need specialized care when they are sick. I’ve seen firsthand how caring and skilled the doctors, nurses, and staff members are at PMCH – we are truly blessed to have such an amazing facility in our community and hope we can all show our gratitude this giving season,” said Katie Lucas, Vice President of Strategy and Philanthropy

for Lucas Oil.