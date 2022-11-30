IMPD Investigating Early Wednesday Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a homicide that happened early Wednesday morning, and they need your help.

Officers were called to Woods Crossing Drive around 2 a.m. after learning of a “person down.” There, they found a man in the grass who had been shot.

Indy’s Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced him dead. He has been identified as Clarence Holder III.

As of late Wednesday morning, no one has been arrested in connection with this incident. Detectives are now investigating.

If you know anything about this, please reach out to Detective Stephanie Herr at the IMPD Homicide Office or contact Crime Stoppers.

Detective Stephanie Herr

Phone: 317-327-3475

Email: Stephanie.Herr2@indy.gov