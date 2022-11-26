Monitoring Mouth Bacteria

INDIANAPOLIS — Certain harmful bacteria found in the mouth could be tied to serious illnesses, namely cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease.

WISH TV reports that a new study ties some mouth bacteria to lethal infections, and these bacteria are not always found during routine dental exams. A buildup of the bacteria could connect to a high risk of the aforementioned illnesses.

Study author Dr. Margaret Chen says, “Our results provide new insight into the diversity and prevalence of harmful microbes in oral infections… If a certain bacterium infects and causes damage in the mouth, it’s very likely that it can be harmful to tissues elsewhere in the body as the infection spreads.”

It is recommended that you get a routine dental exam and cleaning every six months. At your next appointment, consider asking your dentist about these bacteria.

If you do not have a dentist, you can find insurance-approved professionals online. Links to a few major dental insurance carriers are provided below:

Anthem

CareSource

United

Cigna

Humana Dental

Delta Dental