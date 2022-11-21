NWS: Warmer Temps, Small Chance for Rain Thanksgiving Day

STATEWIDE–You can expect temperatures to warm up this week across Indiana.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says high temperatures will reach into the 50s in most places starting Monday and it will stay that way throughout the week.

“We’re going to see a warming trend as the week progresses. Most places on Tuesday will see highs get into the 50s and then highs will reach into the mid-50s Wednesday with more dry weather,” said Jason Puma, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

There is a small chance for rain on Thanksgiving Day.

“I’d say it’s around a 20% chance. There’s only about a 30% chance on Thanksgiving night. Temperatures will also hover around 50 again. Dry weather again is expected for the weekend, with highs near 50 Friday through Sunday. So these temperatures are definitely above normal,” said Puma.

Puma says there is a break from the below freezing temperatures for the time being, but he also issued a warning.

“As we look at some of our longer-range forecasts into early December, we could see a return of those winter-like temperatures. Stay vigilant,” said Puma.