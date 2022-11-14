Police Searching For Shooter After Three People Shot, Killed At University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia says a shooting on campus last night left three people dead and two others injured.

The campus has been on lockdown since just after 10:30 as police search for the suspect, identified as Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., a former UVA football player.

University police say officers are conducting a complete search of the area and to expect an increased law enforcement presence.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

The school’s vice president urged students to “take the shelter-in-place commands seriously as the situation remains active.” Classes have been called off for the day.