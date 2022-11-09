Two Arrested for Armed Robbery, believed to be Serial Robbers

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been arrested for robbing a Family Dollar, and police believe them to be serial robbers.

Police say 38-year-old Howard Jones Jr. and 37-year-old Ashley Bell have been arrested for armed robbery November 6th.

The robbery took place Sunday as Indianapolis Metropolitan Police and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force Unit were investigating an increase of robberies around North Keystone and 53rd Street.

While there, detectives saw a man run outside of the Family Dollar on Keystone and 51st. When the responding police learned that the suspect was still inside the store, they waited in a safe tactical approach until the suspect ran out of the business.

Those responding police officers alerted other officers in the area as the suspect ran away. A blue Ford Escape in that area drove off, where some IMPD officers tried to stop the SUV, but a chase started between police and the driver until the Ford Escape broke down.

Howard Jones Jr. fled from the car and was taken to the hospital for a possible drug overdose after being caught by police. The driver of the car, Ashley Bell, was arrested without incident.

While searching the vehicle, police found an airsoft gun and evidence which connected the two to multiple other burglaries in the area.

Police believe Jones Jr. and Bell to be responsible for six other robberies on Keystone Avenue between October 10th to November 6th.

Three of those thefts were at the same Walgreens on 51st and Keystone.

Two were at the Family Dollar on 51st and Keystone.

One was a CVS on 46th and Keystone.

One was a smoke shop on 53rd and Keystone.

IMPD says the investigation is still ongoing and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision. Anyone with information these robberies should contact the IMPD Robbery Office at (317)327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at (317)262-TIPS.