Libby’s Mom “Hopeful” ISP Have Arrested The Right Man

DELPHI, Ind. — The parents of Abby Williams and Libby German have never spoken publicly about the girls’ murders until now.

On Inside Edition this week Carrie Timmons, Libby’s mom, spoke for the first time about the murders and her reaction to the arrested of Richard Allen in the case. Allen is charged with their murders and is being held in a state prison somewhere in Indiana for his own protection.

“I was in shock. I’m still in shock, really. It came out of nowhere,” Timmons said about the first time she heard about the arrest of Allen.

“If this turns out that he is the killer, how did he manage to go unnoticed for almost six years,” she added. “There’s a lot of questions still left unanswered. More questions than there were before.”

Allen was a pharmacy tech at the CVS in Delphi. Residents there described him as a “friendly” person who helped fill prescriptions for many of the people in the Carroll County town. Timmons said that she always knew the possible killer had to have had ties locally to the area.

“You had to know the area to get in and out,” Timmons said. “It just seems logical that they had some kind of local ties at the very least. I didn’t expect them to literally be living under everyone’s noses.”

Now she hopes that Indiana State Police have arrested the right man as Allen awaits trial for the murders. The probable cause affidavit and other charging and arrest documents have been sealed by a judge and will remain sealed for at least until November 28th.

As for Allen’s trial date, it’s expected that it will happen sometime early next year. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for January 13th.