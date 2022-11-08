A Thanksgiving Dinner in Kokomo for All

KOKOMO — An elementary school in Kokomo is inviting you to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast next week.

The Thanksgiving Dinner, which will be held at Taylor Elementary School, is open to all. Principal and head event coordinator Matthew Nuttall says it is a community affair that especially benefits those in need.

If you’d like to enjoy the “hearty” meal, head to Taylor Elementary School on Wea Drive next Tuesday, November 15th. There will also be free winter clothing available for those who need it.

Businesses around Howard County have joined community members to make this event possible. School cooks will be preparing the meal.

Principal Nuttall says he hopes to reach more than 1,000 people at this year’s dinner. Food will be served from 5 to 7 p.m., or until it runs out.