Man Arrested After Northeast Side Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS – Police have arrested a man for his involvement in the fatal shooting on the city’s northeast side.

IMPD says the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday at East 40th Street and North Emerson Avenue. When officers got to the scene, they found a woman inside a vehicle who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. The Marion County Coroner’s Office hasn’t released her identity.

After further investigation, IMPD arrested 27-year-old Frederic Pipes for his involvement in the homicide. Anyone with more information on the case should contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.