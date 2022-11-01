Delphi Residents “Shocked” At Richard Allen’s Arrest In Delphi Murders

DELPHI, Ind. — Richard Allen was a pharmacy tech at a CVS in Delphi on Thursday of last week. On Friday, he was an inmate in the White County Jail.

That’s where police took him after he was arrested and booked on charges of murder in the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German. His arrest blindsided many Hoosiers who live in Delphi and who know him since the CVS is one of only a few places to have prescriptions filled.

“My friends, they’ve lived here for multiple years now,” said Clint Rayn, who lives in Delphi. “Just the thought of him living so close in proximity, and they have a daughter too. I don’t know. It’s just sickening.”

Rayn told WISH-TV that it blew his mind when he first heard about the arrest. Other residents in the area who have spoken with Allen several times at the CVS said he was always friendly with customers.

Rayn said he now understands a little better why Indiana State Police are playing the case so close to the chest.

“Nobody was, literally like I am right now. Drove by his house to see where this guy lived. Someone who would kill two girls” Rayn said. “People aren’t harassing him and stuff. He didn’t have a chance to run.”

A judge has sealed all the documents detailing what led to Allen’s arrest at the request of prosecutors. Allen has pleaded not guilty to the charges he faces in the murders. It’s not clear yet if Allen has an attorney.