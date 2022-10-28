Mother Of Teenager Stabbed On Bus Is Suing IndyGo

INDIANAPOLIS — The mother of a teenage girl is suing IndyGo after her daughter was stabbed and nearly died on an IndyGo bus.

Back in September Daian Manns, 17, was riding home from school on an IndyGo bus near 21st and Olney. According to IMPD, 32-year-old Dominique Bailey stabbed Mann while they were riding. It’s not clear exactly what led to the stabbing.

Afterward, witnesses told police that Mann fought with Bailey after the stabbing until someone else intervened. Spralls said she got to the scene just as the cops were arresting Bailey.

“She could be dead right now. She might not be here,” said Spralls to WISH-TV. “I don’t even know. I’m very thankful. I am at a loss for words because I still cannot believe that this has happened.”

Mann is still recovering from the stabbing a month later. Because of the incident, Spralls is suing IndyGo hoping to get them to change their policies to make it safer for kids to ride IndyGo busses to and from school.

“She got on the bus and she showed her school ID to let the bus driver know that she is a child riding the bus,” said Spralls. “I just want us to be aware that there are adults. This person was 32 years old attacking a 17-year-old child who has never done anything wrong to anyone.”

IndyGo said they do not comment on pending litigation.

In the meantime, Spralls has started raising money from the community to try and buy her daughter a car so she doesn’t have to take IndyGo buses to and from school ever again.