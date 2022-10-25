One Person Killed After Double Shooting on the East Side

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis metro police are investigating after two people were shot on the city’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

IMPD was called to 21st street near Arlington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found two people who had been shot when they arrived. One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a hospital.

Officers say the victims are men in their 20s, but they have not been identified. IMPD has not said anything about a possible suspect or the circumstances of the shooting. If you know anything, call IMPD.