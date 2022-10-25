Evansville Man Sentenced to 8 Years for Child Pornography

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man is being sent to federal prison for child pornography.

28-year-old Joshua LaForrest has been sentenced to eight years after pleading guilty.

Court documents say that the police were tipped off to LaForrest from his social media account on Kik and his cell phone to transmit sexually explicit photos and videos of minors.

Last year, police searched LaForrest’s home with a search warrant, then interviewed him where LaForrest admitted to police that he posted the content. LaForrest claimed to post the videos to a Kik group chat two times in 2020 and 2021.

Police searched LaForrest’s phone and found the Kik messages in a group chat and in individual messages where LaForrest both sent and received child pornography.

Police say that the photos and videos were of children under twelve years old.

The case into LaForrest was conducted by the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, alongside the FBI and Indiana State Police.

In addition to eight years in federal prison, the Judge ordered LaForrest to seven years of probation and to register as a sex offender.