Matt Ryan Out as Colts QB, Replaced by Sam Ehlinger

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts will have a new starting quarterback when the Washington Commanders come to town this Sunday.

Colts Head Coach Frank Reich announced Monday quarterback Matt Ryan is out and will be replaced with quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

“We are going to elevate Sam to starting quarterback,” Reich said in a Monday press conference, “extremely difficult decision given the respect and admiration we have for Matt Ryan.”

Reich says Ryan is a special player, but ultimately both head coaches and quarterbacks are based on wins, losses, turnovers, production, etc. Reich says the production issue on offense is not just on Ryan. The Colts lost a key division game to the Tennessee Titans this past Sunday, 19 to 10. Ryan threw a pick-six interception in that game.

Reich says part of this decision is also based on Ryan’s health, “he did get banged up in the game. He does have a grade two shoulder separation, and so he will not practice this week. He will not be active, and Nick [Foles] will be number two.”

Frank Reich says Matt Ryan is still committed to the team and its success and says Ryan will play an important role in the team accomplishing its goals in “whatever role that is.”

The Colts face the Commanders at home this Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25.