NWS: Rain to Return This Week, Temperatures Cool Down

STATEWIDE–Rain is expected to fall across the state Tuesday. The National Weather Service doesn’t expect any severe weather at this point, but they are urging you to be ready for rain.

“There is some uncertainty over where the most precipitation is going to be, but it does look like a significant rain event where we’re going to see an inch to an inch and a half of rain in some areas,” said Aaron Updike, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Temperatures are also supposed to drop as the week goes on.

“So, today (Monday) will be the last day in the foreseeable future where we’ll have highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday will be in the low 70s, but the clouds will limit the temperature gains. We’ll continue to see highs in the low 60s mid-week and that trend will likely continue for the rest of the week,” said Updike.

You can also expect it to get chilly in the evenings.

“We should stay above freezing, though, especially through this week. As we get into next week, we might get some freezing temperatures, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty with next week’s forecast,” said Updike.