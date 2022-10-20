DeSantis Considered Most Favorable Politician According to Recent Poll

According to a recent poll conducted by Harris Poll, HarrisX, and the Harvard University Center for American Political Studies (CAPS), Governor Ron DeSantis has the highest net popularity rating of any major American politician.

But that’s not all. When the politicians are ranked by the results, a pattern emerges:

Gov. Ron DeSantis (+6) Former Vice President Mike Pence (+4) Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) (+3) Former President Donald Trump (0) Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) (0) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) (0) Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (-3) President Joe Biden (-8) Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) (-9) V.P. Kamala Harris (-10) Sen. Charles Schumer (-12) Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (-12) Hillary Clinton (-13) Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.)(-15) Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.)(-22) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (-22)

Not only are the only politicians with net positive rating Republicans, but Republicans also ranked higher than Democrats overall.

Some of the things DeSantis has accomplished during his political career include signing the Sweeping Tax Cut plan to return $168 million to taxpayers, signing a law to hold Big Tech accountable for its efforts to censor and punish conservatives in the market of free ideas and speech, and leading efforts to protect the Everglades. He was also on the cutting edge of focusing first and foremost on treatments against inevitability of contracting Coronavirus.

The poll results were weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party, and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents’ propensity to be online.