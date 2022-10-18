Property Tax Credits, Infrastructure Improvements Highlight Indy’s 2023 Budget

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy city-county councilors passed a budget for the city for 2023, and city leaders plan to increase spending without raising taxes.

The budget is for a grand total of just over $1.2 billion with key investments in infrastructure, a higher starting salary for new police officers, and some property tax relief for Hoosiers who live in Indianapolis.

On infrastructure, the city is planning to throw $290 million into fixing up roads and bridges that are still in a state of disrepair. That money will also include the hiring of the city’s first traffic engineer who will consult with the city on how to fix up those city streets to make them safer.

“We put a traffic engineer for the first time,” said city controller Ken Clark. “Specifically working on safe streets, to make sure we’re always putting our thoughts around how do we make our new streets as we rebuild them to be as safe as possible.”

As for the Indianapolis Metro Police Department, new police officers will be getting paid more in an effort to fill around 200 open positions for IMPD officers.

“It allows us to be competitive with other departments that neighbor us,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. “Everyone is trying to get police officers, big departments, small departments, so we’re trying to be competitive as we can.”

New officers will be getting paid north of $61,000 for a starting salary and will also be given a $10,000 signing bonus.

Funding will also be allocated for a new emergency response team to be formed to work with IMPD in dealing with crisis situations such as mental health incidents or other sensitive situations that require the help of someone properly trained.

Finally, Indy residents will be getting a property tax credit. It’ll be $150 for those who own a house valued at $200,000 or less and a $100 credit for houses valued at $400,000 or less.

“We were able to use American Rescue Plan dollars to actually provide that relief to residents so no additional hit to the city or any of the other units who collect property taxes,” said Clark. “They’ll still be able to get their full amount that they would normally get.”

The budget passed by a 21-1 vote. Three councilors were not present for the vote.

“The bipartisan passage of next year’s budget is a major victory for Indianapolis residents, as we invest unprecedented resources towards public safety, chart a bold vision for the future of infrastructure, and enhance quality of life in neighborhoods throughout Marion County,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett in an emailed statement.