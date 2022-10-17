Obama Speaks Out Against Cancel Culture

Former President Barack Obama recently took some shots at his fellow Democrats and spoke out against “cancel culture”.

Obama, speaking to four of his former employees on the Pod Save America, said that some people within his party need to cool down the temperature and understand that everyone makes mistakes.

“Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells,” he said, “and they want some acknowledgement that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes.”

He went on to say that he thinks “where we get into trouble sometimes is where we try to suggest that some groups are more – because they historically have been victimized more – that somehow they have a status that’s different than other people and we’re going around scolding folks if they don’t use exactly the right phrase. Or that identity politics becomes the principle lens through which we view our various political challenges.”