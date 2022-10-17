ISP: Crash into Backyard Leaves One Man Dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man died after a car crash left him in the backyard of a home off of I-70.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened Sunday afternoon around 1:30p.m. Through the investigation, they believe that the man was driving westbound on I-70 by the Keystone Avenue exchange.

His vehicle went into an embankment and stopped around Keystone and Bloyd Avenue, ending up in a persons yard. ISP credits bystanders who stopped and gave emergency medical aide to the driver until first responders could arrive.

After 911 calls, emergency responders arrived to find the man unresponsive inside of a severely damaged van. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was injured from the crash. State Police say the investigation is still ongoing and have no more information to release.