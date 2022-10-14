Five Killed By Mass Shooter In Raleigh, Including Off-Duty Officer

RALEIGH, N.C. — Five people are dead in Raleigh, North Carolina, including an off-duty Raleigh police officer, following a series of shootings Thursday.

Raleigh Police say they’ve taken a juvenile suspect into custody. Authorities searched door-to-door in a neighborhood before containing the suspect, who was then taken to a nearby hospital.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin confirmed the news at a press conference, saying two more people were also injured, including another Raleigh police officer.

A local hospital received four people injured in relation to the shooting, with a Raleigh police K-9 officer suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

That deputy has been released. One victim remains in critical condition.