Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 27 Years for Several Robberies

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 27 years in prison for his role in several robberies that were committed in July 2019, announced the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

In July 2019, Jordan Lancaster was involved in multiple robberies, targeting Dollar General Stores and a Subway. All the robberies happened in Indianapolis, and Lancaster was caught on security cameras.

Detectives noticed a black Hummer at each robbery. IMPD found the car on July 19, and while doing surveillance, witnessed the car being used in a robbery at a Family Dollar.

A SWAT team stopped Lancaster and found a BB gun and a black bag that was used in other robberies.

He was found guilty on September 20 after a two-day jury trial.