Three Teenagers Arrested for Eastside Thefts

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police released details on three teens who were arrested for a carjacking and a robbery.

The thefts began Monday, September 27th, when police say that the three carjacked a red Honda Civic on Indianapolis’ far eastside, by 38th and Mitthoefer Road. That carjacking took place around 5:00 in the afternoon.

Later in the evening around 11:00, they used that same car during a robbery by an Amaco gas station on E Washington street.

Police believe that the same suspects are responsible for both thefts.

In the investigation, police were able to identify the location of the Honda at the Amber Woods Apartment Complex.

The next Tuesday, IMPD worked with the Violent Crime Task Force, SWAT team, and FBI as a follow-up to the investigation of the car. Detectives found the car and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t stop. They led the police on a brief pursuit until an IMPD SWAT officer arrested two 16-year-old teens for robbery.

As the investigation continued, they identified 18-year-old Rodriguez Hunt as a suspect in the car theft and robbery.

Friday, October 7th, IMPD arrested Hunt for robbery.