IMPD: Man Found Dead in Truck is Indy’s 12th October Homicide

INDIANAPOLIS-A man found shot to death in a truck Saturday afternoon is the 12th homicide that’s happened in the last 8 days in what has been a violent October so far in Indianapolis.

IMPD officers were called to a scene where they found a man unresponsive inside a pick-up truck on N. Olney near E. 28th Street and North Sherman Drive just before 5 p.m. Saturday. That is on the northeast side.

The man had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead. Detectives think the man had been shot in the truck earlier in the day.

Police are searching for suspects.

If you have any information, you are asked to call IMPD or Crimestoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).