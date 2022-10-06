Alien Nation: Is Indiana A Good State To See UFO’s?

Have you ever been staring at the stars, gazing upon something and thought to yourself…”What the heck was that?”

Although people have claimed to see strange objects in the sky for much of human history, UFO is a fairly new term. The acronym that stands for Unidentified Flying Object first appeared in the 1950s, and up until then these weird objects were known by another name: flying saucers because many of the sightings described floating, disc-shaped objects. UAP is an even newer term, created by NASA it stands for Unidentified Aerial Phenomena.

NASA announced in June of this year that the agency is commissioning a study team to examine observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena – from a scientific perspective.

Now that UFOs, UAP’s and ET are no longer taboo, where in America might you feel most “among friends,” human or otherwise?

Lawn Love ranked 2022’s Best States for UFO Fans. Their methodology for UFO sightings was to pour over countless X-files — sightings data, communication tower registrations, and Air Force base listings to determine which of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia are hotbeds of extraterrestrial activity.

They also searched for UFO clubs, conventions, and other factors that indulge the most avid UFO enthusiasts.

Here are the Top 10 states for UFO fans:

State: California Texas Florida New York Arizona Pennsylvania Ohio New Mexico Nevada Washington

Where does Indiana rank?

Indiana comes in at #16 in the country. Only In Your State has listed the top 7 UFO sightings in Indiana going back to 1973. Believers can read those stories here.