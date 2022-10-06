Indiana’s Strategy: Get More Jobs Here by Offering Businesses Stability

ZURICH, Switzerland–Indiana may be able to attract more foreign and especially European businesses, with the promise of stability, said Gov. Eric Holcomb, who joined us live via Zoom from Zurich, while on an economic trip to Europe.

“A couple of days ago we were in Germany. They’re facing some energy challenges,” said Holcomb. That has to do with providing their own energy for heat through this winter. Holcomb said that kind of instability is what makes Indiana perhaps a more attractive place to locate manufacturing facilities.

“Can production or manufacturing be moved to places that’s more affordable, more certain, more predictable?” he posed. “Indiana is a place of stability and certainty and predictability and continuity, quite frankly. And, so it’s a very attractive place.”

Holcomb is on his 12th privately-funded international economic mission. His philosophy is that showing up and not waiting for companies to come show interest in Indiana, is the key to bringing a businesses in.

The governor is traveling with Sec. of Commerce Brad Chambers, among others. He said he’s presenting Indiana’s attributes to CEOs and business leaders, with a jam-packed schedule, missing sleep and meals.

“Businesses around the world are looking for fewer disruptions to make sure they can continue to grow,” he said. Holcomb postulates that Indiana’s locally-based supply chain, along with access to the Indianapolis International Airport, among other airports, and its central location, makes the state attractive.

Indiana has faced some criticism for issues with how it, as a whole, treats immigrants, and for the state’s new abortion law, currently suspended. Holcomb said he presents the state as welcoming.

When asked what kind of promises are made to get businesses interested, he described them as commitments, but did not get specific.He said businesses want to know that it will be an affordable place to have an operation, with a “rational regulatory environment, a stable and predictable tax climate, something that is cost-competitive”.

He said that workplace culture is increasingly important to workers and businesses, and he wants Indiana to be a place where businesses know their employees will be happy.

“We’re gonna be focused on where your employees live and work, but where they live so they enjoy life,” he said.

Holcomb didn’t let any cats out of any bags, but said that the delegation had met with some life science companies and advanced manufacturing this trip, with possibilities resulting.