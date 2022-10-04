Woman Shot, Carjacked While Getting Gas

INDIANAPOLIS —Indianapolis police are searching for two suspects they believe shot and carjacked a woman at a gas station early this morning.

Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot at a Sunoco gas station in the 2000 block of West Morris Street, which is near Belmont Avenue.

Investigators believe two men dressed in black shot the woman while she was getting gas and then stole her silver Honda Accord.

The woman is stable at a hospital, according to police.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leeper says the department is sickened by the violence.

“So, we tend to see crime events occur at locations where we see people gather, whether it’s at a bar or at a gas station. We just ask, if you’re going to the gas station in the middle of the night, that you’re vigilant. That you’re watching, that you’re seeing who’s around you. If you see somebody that gives you the wrong feeling, that you think that they might be up to something that they’re not supposed to be doing, that you don’t go there,” said Leeper.

Police say the Accord is an Indiana license plate that reads “TFC246.”

If you know where the Accord or the two men may be, give IMPD or Crimestoppers a call.