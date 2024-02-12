Tickets: Bret Michaels

- Date/time: Jul 12, 7:00pm to 10:00pm
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
Get your tickets to see Bret Michaels with Chris Janson, Don Felder, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 12!
-
Indiana's favorite coffee choice and the perks
-
A new Buc-ee's will be less than 2 hours from Indy
-
Energizer to Close Franklin Plant Beginning April 1
-
Rap Song Featuring Ben Shapiro Goes #1 on iTunes
-
Kendall And Casey
-
Target's "Wokeness" Turns On Them (Again) After Mislabeled Black History Book
-
Valentine’s Day 2024: The Hammer & Nigel Greeting Card Collection
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.