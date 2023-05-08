Tales From The Track Presented By Relay Indiana 2023

On the cusp of the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500, 93.1 WIBC brings you a “bucket list” event with Ed Carpenter.

Join us on Monday, May 22nd from 6-8pm for Tales From the Track ft. Ed Carpenter presented by Relay Indiana. This event will be held in the lobby of the Emmis Communications building and hosted by WIBC’s Hammer & Nigel.

Tickets are $75 each and include dinner, a drink ticket, registration for door prizes, and a unique opportunity to hear the driving experiences of Ed Carpenter followed by an audience Q&A and meet and greet with photo.

Get To Know Ed Carpenter – Driver/Owner

Only one individual in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES handles both the responsibility of driving the racecar and owning his own team: Ed Carpenter.

As one of the most experienced drivers in the field, 2023 will be Carpenter’s 21st season of Indy car competition. Even now as he competes exclusively in the oval events, the 42-year-old has 24 top-ten finishes since starting his own team and led at least one race for 14 of the past 15 seasons.

Ed solidified his status as a hometown favorite when he scored back-to-back pole positions for the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 and 2014; in 2018, he became only the 10th driver in the 102-year history of the Indianapolis 500 to win three or more pole positions. The 2003 Butler University graduate resides in Indianapolis with wife Heather and their children Makenna, Ryder and Cruz.