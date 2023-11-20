Red, White, & Bowl With Hammer & Nigel Presented By Jack Daniels

Mark your calendar, gather your friends, and come roll with Hammer & Nigel at Royal Pin Woodland. Let’s strike down some pins and make a meaningful impact in the lives of our veterans.

Date: Friday, January 12th, 2024

Time: 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM EST

Location: Royal Pin Woodland

Price: $450/ Lane (6 Bowlers) or $75 for an individual ticket.

Tickets Include a pizza buffet, 3 hrs of bowling, a complimentary beer, silent auction access, AND the opportunity to win several great prizes!

With Hammer & Nigel as our hosts and Jack Daniels as our presenting sponsor, you know it’s going to be a blast! So grab your bowling shoes, put on your best red, white, and blue outfit, and come join us.

Whether you’re a bowling pro or a complete newbie, this event is for everyone.

The best part

This event isn’t just about strikes and spares, it’s about making a difference. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will support the Bowlers to Veterans Link, a nonprofit with a mission to enhance the lives of America’s veterans and active duty service men and women through recreational therapy programs and services. Your participation will directly contribute to speeding recuperation and boosting morale among our nation’s heroes.

So mark your calendars for this exciting evening of bowling, laughter, and good company. We can’t wait to see you there!